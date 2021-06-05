Atkinson Congregational Church Offers In-Person Services at Outdoor Sanctuary June 6 and 13

Atkinson Congregational Church is offering online options for parishioners during June and in-person services Sundays, June 6 and 13, 10 a.m., in the church’s outdoor sanctuary, weather permitting.

Communion will be offered June 6, with in-person attendees receiving individual, pre-packaged, juice and bread. The June 13 service features two baptisms. When attending services in the church’s outdoor sanctuary, congregants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required when attending in person.

Regular Sunday services take place at 10 a.m., online via Zoom and Facebook, with occasional outdoor worship options announced in advance. Sunday services may also be viewed on the Atkinson Community Television channel at 5 p.m. Sundays; 7 a.m., Tuesdays; and 8:30 a.m., Wednesdays.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...