Groveland Begins Writing Job Description for Recently Approved Town Administrator

Groveland is developing a job description for its future town administrator after the reorganization garnered voter support at town meeting.

As WHAV reported early last month, two of 40 articles centered on hiring a town administrator and dismantling the current finance director system. Residents approved authorizing the Board of Selectmen to hire a town administrator by a vote of 79-21 on May 24. In a related voice vote, voters also approved a reorganization allowing town operations to be managed by a financial team led by the administrator.

“Operating a town is growing in complexity. We’re a volunteer Board of Selectmen, and many issues can’t wait for us to meet every other week,” said Vice Chair Kathleen Kastrinelis. “We want to have a professional operation so that our fantastic employees will have support, and our residents will receive a high level of service.”

The Finance Board and Government Study Committee supported the articles. The Board of Selectmen also recommended “favorable action” in a 4-1 vote.

Besides reviewing and posting a job description for the administrator, the Board of Selectmen will appoint a Town Administrator Search Committee to review applications and recommend candidates to be interviewed by Selectmen. The new administrator will serve initially for one year, and then may be appointed to recurring three-year terms.

