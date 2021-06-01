Man Dies in I-495 Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Monday Night in Andover

A man was killed last night driving southbound on Interstate 495 in Andover after losing control of his car.

Massachusetts State Police said the accident took place just before 11:30 p.m. Troopers said only that an adult male was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette when he lost control of his car, struck another vehicle and then went under the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was also traveling southbound.

The man’s name, age and community are being withheld while next-of-kin are notified.

The right lane at the crash scene remained closed for a time following the crash. An investigation is underway by the State Police-Andover Barracks, Troop A, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.

