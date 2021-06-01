Haverhill League of Women Voters Hosts ‘Women Empowering Women’ Elected Office Forum Tomorrow

Local women who have been elected to office are encouraging others to join them and offering tips on mounting electoral campaigns during an online event tomorrow night.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill host “Women Empowering Women,” moderated by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, a league member. Panelists include state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Rep. Christina Minicucci, Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, Haverhill City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien; Methuen City Councilors Eunice Ziegler and Jessica Finocchiaro and Haverhill School Committee members Gail Sullivan and Toni Donai-Sapienza. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas will share practical information on how to pull papers and gather signatures. Congresswoman Lori Trahan is also expected to join remotely from Washington D.C.

“The League of Women Voters’ mission is to help women get involved in politics, not just in voting, but in holding office,” said Haverhill League President Lois Hartman. “With this event, women who have been elected are empowering other women to run for office. We hope it encourages women to run for all levels of government, from city office to state and federal.”

Campbell said, “We need more women to run for office at all levels of government and this will be an informative and fun event!”

The free forum is open to the public and takes place Wednesday, June 2, 7-8:30 p.m. Register online here.

