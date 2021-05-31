Methuen Police Present Toys and Summer Essentials to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley

Methuen Police recently presented its summer toy donation to the Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley.

The donation was made by the Methuen Police Department Superior Officers Union and Methuen Patrolman’s Union for this year’s toy drive and included summer items such as sun block, sports equipment, bathing suits, beach towels and outdoor games.

Officer Robert Gordon presented toy donations to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley President Larry F. Giordano and his wife, Vice President Eileen F. Giordano.

