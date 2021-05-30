I-495 Construction Update: Steel Beams Continue Crossing the Merrimack with Some Traffic Delays

Steel beams are inching their ways over the Merrimack River, across what will be a new Interstate 495 southbound bridge.

To keep that work moving and tend to other parts of the $102 million twin bridge replacement project in Haverhill, there will be ramp and lane closings and rolling roadblocks again this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports two right lanes close on I-495 south, between exits 50 and 48, from Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, June 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 the following mornings. State Police will manage short-term rolling roadblocks from time to time between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to deliver beams to the work area.

The exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113, River Street, to I-495 south will be closed Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, June 3, from 10 p.m.to 5 the following mornings. Traffic will be detoured to exit 50. Similarly, the exit’s on-ramp will be closed at the same times to allow installation of new guard rail along I-495 south. Traffic in that direction will be detoured to exit 48 in Ward Hill.

There will also be a single right lane closing on I-495 south between Exits 50 and 48, Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., for creating concrete barriers to protect columns supporting overpasses.

