Camp Y-Wood Receives $6,000 Boost from Greater Lawrence Summer Fund

Camp Y-Wood, the Salem, N. H., summer camp of YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts, is getting some help offsetting the cost for girls and boys, ages 5 to 13.

Greater Lawrence Summer Fund has granted $6,000 to help the camp remain affordable and safe by covering staff salaries, camp supplies, camperships and other costs.

Camp Y-Wood is a 22-acre campsite, on the shore of Captain’s Pond. More than 100 children who attend camp can learn swimming, boating, arts and nature crafts, sports, fishing, outdoor living, hiking and survival skills. They also have opportunities to experiment with new things, discover their own creativity and passion for the outdoors and make new friends.

There’s more information at ywcanema.org.

