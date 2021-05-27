Haverhill’s Korean War Memorial Association Seeks Donations to Repair Vandalism, Pay for Upkeep

Haverhill’s Korean War Memorial Association is looking for help replacing a new LED light that was smashed recently by a vandal and donations to complete a maintenance fund.

Veteran Russell V.J. Chaput, who turns 90 in January, has been preparing the monument in Grand Army of the Republic Park for Memorial Day and discovered the broken light Tuesday. A founder of the monument, Chaput’s said he does most of the maintenance himself to help preserve money for future needs. His efforts include replacing the flags, weeding the flower beds, putting up buntings and planting flowers.

“These lights cost us veterans approximately $500 each to have installed. The Korean War Veterans pay for all maintenance and upkeep on that Memorial, and to have a $500 light smashed is quite a bite out of our funds considering the problems with fundraising in recent years,” Chaput wrote in a letter that was shared with WHAV.

Chaput has led the monument committee since its founding in 1996. He notes local Korean War veterans have been trying to raise $30,0000 for a long-term Memorial Maintenance fund, but with many passing away, fundraising has been even “tougher.”

Chaput is asking for donations to fix the lights and provide perpetual maintenance on an ongoing basis. Checks to The Korean War Memorial Maintenance may be sent to Haverhill Bank, 180 Merrimack St., Haverhill, MA 01830, or Russell V.J. Chaput 56 Brandy Brow Road, Haverhill MA. 01830.

