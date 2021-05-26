Area Public and Private Non-Profit Colleges and Universities to Receive Millions in Rescue Aid

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said Tuesday area public and private colleges and universities can expect post-COVID-19 financial relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Trahan said nearly $82 million in emergency aid is coming for colleges, universities and students in Massachusetts’ Third Congressional District. Under the plan, UMass Lowell receives $27.6 million; Middlesex Community College, $13.6 million; Northern Essex Community College, $12.4 million; Mount Wachusett Community College, $9.5 million; and Merrimack College, $7.2 million.

“The success of our local colleges is critical to the success of both our students and our community,” said Trahan. She said the money “will secure the future of these institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will empower them to stay in school, stay on track and complete their education.”

At least half of the money each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships. The American Rescue Plan allocated $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

