Returning Temporarily to Haverhill Police Department, Haugh Stresses ‘Honesty, Integrity and Compassion’

Retired Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Anthony L. Haugh told officers, officials and family Friday that returning to the department as interim police chief “feels like coming home again.”

Haugh was sworn into office with his wife Susan at his side during a ceremony Friday morning. Mayor James J. Fiorentini welcomed the 33-year-member of the department back during a ceremony at the Haverhill Police Station. In his remarks, Haugh said the rank and file already know what to expect from him.

“You get no surprises from me. I’m returning with the same principles I had—honesty, integrity and compassion. That’s what I expect from all of the members of the Haverhill Police Department, not only to treat the citizens but each other with that honesty, integrity and compassion,” he said.

Haugh, who has trimmed down 20 pounds since retiring at the end of January, was sworn in by Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas. He will lead the department for at least seven weeks after Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro, who planned to retire next month, stepped down early.

The city previously advertised for police chief applicants and set a deadline of Tuesday, June 1 to apply. As WHAV previously reported, the salary is described as being in the “low $200s.” The mayor said he hired New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources to assist in “recruiting, screening and interviewing police chief applicants.” The mayor added the job is open to officers already on the police force as well as to other applicants from Massachusetts and other states.

