Pentucket Regional Middle and High School Music Students Plan Two-Day Recital Online This Week

More than 100 Pentucket Regional Middle and High School music students are participating in a two-day, online recital this week, featuring 55 performances in all.

The recital takes place Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and May 27, at 7 p.m., and presented live on the district’s Pentucket Music Conservatory YouTube channel.

The recital includes solo and group performances including original work. The faculty virtual rock band will perform the original Otis Redding version of “Respect,” which was later made famous by Aretha Franklin. The grand finale features the Pentucket Regional High School choir, orchestra, band and percussion virtual ensemble performing a Beatles medley titled “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

There will also be a senior tribute, award presentations and student recognitions.

