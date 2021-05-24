Haverhill to Bring Back In-Person Independence Day Holiday Fireworks and Celebration

In another sign of normalcy, Haverhill’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration returns Friday, July 2, after being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said more details about festivities and fireworks show will be released soon.

“I have been saying for some time that my goal was to have a live firework show in Haverhill this summer,” Fiorentini said. “With the governor lifting the state of emergency, I am very pleased that we are going to be able to do it. There will be live fireworks,” Fiorentini said.

Fiorentini asked for another meeting of the city’s Board of Health for today to consider what safety protocols should continue. He explained, “There will be restrictions, there will be guidance and there will be limitations, but the most important thing is there will be fireworks.”

Gov. Charlie Baker recently set Saturday, May 29, as the new target date for ending nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts. Masks will still be required in certain settings like transportation, in schools and at health care sites for a little longer. The state’s state of emergency is also set to end Tuesday, June 15.

