I-495 Construction Update: Steel Beam Delivery and Installation Calls for Lane and Ramp Closings

Various day and night lane closings and rolling roadblocks along Interstate 495 south take place this week for steel deliveries and installation on the new southbound bridge over the Merrimack River in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports two right lanes will be closed overnight on I-495 southbound, between exits 50 and 48, beginning Sunday, May 23, and continuing through Thursday, May 27, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., for steel beam installation.

Short-term rolling roadblocks will be used between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to safely deliver beams into the work area. State Police will supervise the roadblocks to control traffic on I-495 southbound for short periods of time.

The exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113, River Street, to I-495 south also closes overnights, Sunday, May 23, through Thursday, May 27, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., for beam installation. Traffic will be detoured to exit 50, Route 97.

There will also be single right lane closings on I-495 south, between exits 50 and 48, from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., for installing concrete barriers to protect overpass piers.

