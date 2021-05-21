Buttonwoods Museum Virtual Scavenger Hunt Takes Place Sunday Night at Your Home

A “Virtual Scavenger Hunt” to benefit Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum takes place Sunday with all of the items to be scavenged found in your own home.

Raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the event. The hunt takes place this Sunday, May 23, from 7-8 p.m. There is a $50 per team entry fee. Teams may have an unlimited number of participants, but they all must be at the same location using one device, such as a computer, tablet or telephone.

Register online here for a link. When registering your team, please include the team’s name, team captain’s name, email and telephone number. For more information, email [email protected].

