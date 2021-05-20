Two Face Assault, Robbery Charges After Bradford ‘Stabbing Incident’ Wednesday

Two people have been charged in connection with, what Haverhill Police call, a “stabbing incident” near Central Square, Bradford, late yesterday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Carson Hamilton, of Haverhill, and 22-year-old Haley Thomas, of North Andover, were charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon—a knife—and assault battery with a dangerous weapon—a shod foot.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Main and Pleasant Streets to find an unnamed 24-year-old man bleeding from, what was described as a non-life-threatening wound. Initial radio traffic from emergency medical services suggested the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

Hamilton and Thomas are expected to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court today. Police ask that anyone who may have information to call Det. Michael Shinners at 978-373-1212 ext. 1590

