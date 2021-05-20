Today’s Obituaries—Peter John Dirsa, 53

Peter John Dirsa, 53, of Bolton, and formerly of Haverhill, died unexpectedly, but without any pain, Friday, May 14.

He was born in Methuen, March 29, 1968, son of Mitchell and Jacqueline (Paolino) Dirsa of Haverhill. Educated in Saint Monica’s Grammar School, Methuen, Peter graduated from Haverhill High School, class of 1986 and completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Phoenix.

For over 15 years he was employed at IBM/Kenexa/BrassRing, most recently as a senior software architect for IBM.

Peter enjoyed fishing, sailing, role playing games, sci fi/fantasy, solar power and anything to do with computers. But he loved nothing more than his family and friends.

Besides his parents, his survivors include his wife, whom he has been with as a couple since 1985, Barbara (Sweet) Dirsa, two beloved daughters, Natasha Lilly Dirsa and Cassandra Jenna Dirsa, all of Bolton; two brothers, David Dirsa and his wife Stefanie of New Hampshire, Jules Dirsa and his wife Melanie of Minnesota; a sister, Ann Marie Dirsa of New Hampshire and several amazing nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Monday, May 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford. Contributions may be made to a GoFundMe site set up to support his daughters’ college educations.

The following is a message from his wife, Barbara, to whoever is reading this:

I know you are hurting intensely. I want you to remember that Peter is with “cod” now. He is within you and within his children and within me. He is the best part of all of us. A short life but an intensely happy one. He was completely happy every day of it and had everything he ever wanted. Perhaps having attained that he’s done now. You will grieve. But it must not be for too long. Peter wants you to be happy and that’s all he’s ever wanted. In time, when you can, please grant his wish. I will always be here for you in his stead.

Following is a message that Barbara believes Peter would have had for those of you reading this:

You guys don’t have to worry. I've been fully vaccinated. And you know what? The vaccine worked! I didn't die of COVID.

But now I think my wife is going to kill me because I haven’t cut the grass.

Mom, I know you’re suffering, but I want you to know that it could not have been your cooking, because you are the most talented chef I know. And the best mother I could have ever hoped for.

Dad, you must not be sad – I had the best boat in the Merrimack River.

David, live long and may you catch more stripers than mackerel.

Ann Marie, you have come to me for strength. But you are the strongest woman I know.

Jules, you are now the shoulders on which others will sit.

Extended family: although I didn’t often say it, I loved you all. Please love my children as I am within them.

Old friends: keep playing games and rolling the dice, though I may mess with the outcomes with my new found superpowers.

New friends: Sorry to ask this, but can you fix my computer?

My children: I have always loved you and I always will love you. From the moment you were born, I tried my best to make you happy. My fondest wish is for you to be happy and to have a good life, so always try to smile. Take care of each other for me and help your mother. Love intensely as I did. Adapt, Improvise & Overcome.

My wife: We had the perfect marriage. Some say that’s not possible, but we proved them wrong. We did things our own way and it was a really fun ride.

All: thank you for making every day of my entire life happy. I smiled all the time, and had everything I ever wanted.

Love to all and may you have calm seas and catch many fish.

