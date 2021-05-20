Haverhill Public Library Offers Online Drag Kings, Queens and Friends Story Times

Haverhill Public Library hosts a series of three virtual story times, featuring award-winning sings, laughs and stories with LGBTQ+ themes.

The online presentations, described by the library as an engaging program for the whole family, is offered by Drag Kings, Queens and Friends story time group from Boston.

There will be different books and performers each month, Saturdays, May 22, June 26 and July 31, each at 10 a.m. There are separate sign-ups for each month with registration taking place at haverhillpl.org/kids.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...