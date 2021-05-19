Groveland Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Man Believed to Have Stolen From Auto Body Shop

The Groveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on video stealing auto parts from a local body shop over the weekend.

Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said police were dispatched to the shop Tuesday after items, including used tires, were reported as missing from outside the business. The items were taken while the business was closed.

A review of the store’s surveillance video shows a man outside the shop stealing auto parts Saturday, May 15, just after 6:30 p.m. He was believed to have been driving a Honda CRV.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone who believes they may have information about the man’s identity is asked to call Groveland Police at 978-521-1212. Tips can be provided anonymously.

Groveland Larceny 5-15-21 on Vimeo.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...