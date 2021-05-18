Woman, 60, in Critical Condition After Being Struck While Walking Across Route 28 in Methuen

A 60-year-old woman suffered “severe life-threatening injuries” after being struck yesterday morning while walking across Route 28 in Methuen.

The unnamed woman was hit just after 10 a.m. by a 2006 Toyota Scione, driven by an also unnamed 64-year-old male, traveling south on Broadway. Methuen Police said the woman was thrown several feet, landing on the pavement. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where she was listed in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by Methuen Police Officers Matthew Tarness and Felicia Bistany with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...