City Says ‘Use it or Lose it’ Free COVID-19 Testing This Saturday in Downtown Haverhill

City officials are urging residents to take advantage of free and local COVID-19 testing, saying, it’s a matter of “if you don’t use it, you may lose it.”

Free COVID-19 testing takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Locke Street parking lot, off Winter Street, but the number of people being tested has dropped below 50 two weeks in a row. Mayor James J. Fiorentini is urging residents to take advantage of the local convenience before the state takes it away.

“We are fortunate to have a free testing site that our residents can go to every Saturday if they need to get tested without leaving the city,” said Fiorentini. “The past two weeks we have dropped below the number of appointments we need for the state to keep the site, so please help us spread the word that this is the place to go if you need a test.”

The mayor made his remarks on the same day Gov. Charlie Baker said all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted Saturday, May 29, as the state is on track to meet the goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by the first week of June. Fiorentini warned, however, “We all look forward to the day when we don’t need a free testing site in Haverhill anymore, but I don’t think we are quite there yet.”

The testing site is next to Common Ground food pantry and behind Butch’s Uptown restaurant. Test results are usually available within 24 hours, but can take up to 48 hours. There is no cost and no insurance required.

