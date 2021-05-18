Asperger Works Plans Open House at New Haverhill Office June 3

Asperger Works, a nonprofit helping to match adults with Autism Spectrum Disorders with job opportunities, is having an open office at its new Haverhill home.

The open house takes place Thursday, June 3, 6 p.m., at 346 Broadway, in the offices of the First Presbyterian Church. There will be munchies and information available and attendees are asked to wear a mask. Participants are also encouraged to donate one non-perishable item for First Presbyterian Church's foodbank.

For more information, email [email protected] or send a message through the organization’s Facebook page.

