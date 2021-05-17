U.S. Rep. Moulton Seeks Federal Money to Add Six Miles of Double Track on Haverhill Rail Line

Six miles of double track would be added to the Haverhill rail line between Lawrence and Wilmington if a proposal by Congressman Seth Moulton is approved.

Moulton said Friday he nominated 17 local projects for federal spending, totaling $40.6 million, with about a quarter of them in the Salem area. He said project requests are divided between Community Project Funding, sent to the House Committee on Appropriations, and Member Designated Projects, sent to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Moulton is a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The congressman said he has made “modernizing the nation’s transportation system a top priority and is a leading advocate in Congress for high-speed rail.”

Projects must also be approved by Congress.

