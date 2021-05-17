Haverhill Schools to Offer Two Student COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Those Age 12 and Up

Although the COVID-19 risk rating in Haverhill has dropped to yellow, school Superintendent Margaret Marotta says that has not carried over into the public schools.

She told the Haverhill School Committee last Thursday night the number of students testing positive and the number of close contacts are both on the rise. She said, as a result, there will be an increase in COVID-19 testing in one of the schools.

“There will be some testing tomorrow at the Nettle School for several classrooms of students because there were just so many close contacts that we really need to get ahead of that,” she said.

She added she is pleased the Pfizer vaccine has now been approved for children over the age of 12. As a result, the school will be offering two clinics for students who would like one later this month.

“One clinic will be on Friday the 21st and it will be at Haverhill High School during the school day. Information will go out to families tomorrow. On the 22nd, the following day, Greater Haverhill Community Health Center at Central Plaza, they’re going to have a day, specifically, for Haverhill Public School students and they would be accompanied by family members there,” said Marotta.

In an unrelated story, the School Committee agreed to present the family of Logan W. Todd with an honorary high school diploma at this year’s graduation ceremony. Todd, who passed away in January of this year, attended Haverhill High School and, at 19, was the city’s youngest victim of the coronavirus.

