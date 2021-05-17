Babin Latest Speaker in Whittier Birthplace’s Spring Virtual Lecture Series May 27

Haverhill-born poet John Greenleaf Whittier.

John William Babin of the Maine Historical Society is the latest speaker in Whittier Birthplace’s spring Virtual Lecture Series.

Babin, author of the book, “Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in Portland/The Fireside Poet of Maine,” speaks Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m., online. His work as a research assistant has been acknowledged in a, number of published books and articles. Babin works at the Maine Historical Society as the visitor services manager, Wadsworth Longfellow House.

There is a suggested donation of $10.

Register here by Friday, May 21. There’s more information at whittierbirthplace.org.

