Interstate 495 Exit Numbers to Change to Mile Markers with Work Starting Sunday

For at least the third time in more than 60 years, Interstate 495 is getting new exit numbers beginning Sunday, May 16.

This time, Massachusetts Department of Transportation said numbering is based on mile markers and new milepost-based signs will be placed at all exits along I-495, between Middleborough and Amesbury. Before I-495’s extension to Cape Cod was completed in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Haverhill exit numbers were in the 30s.

The Statewide Exit Renumbering Project is converting all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration requirements. Previously, all interstates and major roadways in Massachusetts used a sequential exit numbering method.

Sign installation will take place nightly during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 the next morning and expected to be completed in five weeks.

The ongoing sign installation on I-93 northbound and southbound, between old exit 28 to exit 48, between Boston and Methuen, are also scheduled to continue through the week of May 16.

All work is weather dependent and construction dates may be adjusted.

