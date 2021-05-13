Haverhill City Council Calls for More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations as Demand Increases

As more and more electric and hybrid vehicles take to the roads, Haverhill city councilors say the city must provide additional electric charging stations.

City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua told the Council, with utility incentives now available, those stations could end up not costing the city anything to install.

Council President Melinda E. Barrett agreed, noting the City of Melrose has begun placing charging units on street poles outside of the downtown area. She suggested now would be a good time for Haverhill to do the same.

“We have plenty of charging stations in downtown proper, in City Hall and in the parking garages. There aren’t any in the outlying areas that I know of and I think the city should explore that, you know, like maybe in the downtown area of Bradford,” she said.

Councilor Timothy J. Jordan also agreed saying he drives a hybrid and frequently cannot find an available charging station, even around City Hall.

The Council voted to send a letter to Mayor James J. Fiorentini asking him to look into the project.

