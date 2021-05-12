Today’s Obituaries—Alex Malvers, Advocate for Merrimack Valley’s Disabled, Dies at 70

Alex J.C. Malvers, 70, of Haverhill, passed away Tuesday, May 4, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

He was born in Haverhill on June 6, 1950, son of the late Charles and Olga (Singelakis) Malvers.

Malvers graduated from Northern Essex Community College in 1983. He had an interest in politics and served as chairman of the City of Haverhill Transportation Board and the Transportation Advisory Committee from 1989-1995. He was a strong advocate for the disabled and seniors of the Merrimack Valley. In addition, Malvers was an active member of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee and participated in numerous campaigns for candidates at all levels of government.

He is survived by his brother Dennis Malvers and his wife, Cassi, a niece and nephew, several cousins and two special friends, Lenny Lara and Juan Aracena.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Sunday, May 16, from 3-5 p.m., at the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St. Haverhill.

Donations in Alex’s name may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or by visiting, https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoption-center/.

