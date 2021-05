A sure sign of spring.

The Haverhill Garden Club is having its annual plant sale with selection of perennials from members’ gardens, herbs, vegetables, annuals and a raffle of a wheelbarrow full of gardening supplies.

The Annual Plant Sale takes place Saturday, May 22, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until items are sold out, at Bradford Common. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Proceeds benefit the Haverhill Garden Club’s scholarship and public planting programs.

