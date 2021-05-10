Sen. DiZoglio and Attorney General Healey Visit Today with Haverhill Businesses, Methuen Youth

Attorney General Maura Healey will be in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence today to learn more about the needs of Haverhill businesses following the pandemic, tour the planned Methuen Youth and Community Center and check on vaccination efforts.

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is hosting Healey for an afternoon visit with businesses along downtown Haverhill’s Washington and Wingate Streets followed by a small business roundtable at Krueger Flatbreads.

“As I travel the state, I’ve seen how resilient our communities are as we recover from this pandemic,” said Healey. “I look forward to meeting with small business owners in Haverhill and visiting Methuen’s new youth center. Supporting the health and wellbeing of young people is a top priority of my office, and I thank Sen. DiZoglio for her leadership on this important community project.”

Healey and DiZoglio later meet with local young leaders from MY Voice in Methuen to discuss a community project to build a new youth center to support the social and emotional well-being of young people.

“It has been an extremely challenging year for our small businesses, who have faced countless obstacles in weathering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DiZoglio. She added, “I am also so excited for the attorney general to meet with local students who have done an incredible job working toward making the dream of a Methuen Youth and Community Center a reality.”

Healey begins her local tour at 12:15, joining state Rep. Frank A. Moran and Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in Lawrence for a press conference on efforts to protect residents from deceptive competitive electric suppliers. Healey and Vasquez also plan to meet with Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Deborah Wilson at the hospital’s vaccine site at South Lawrence East Elementary School to show support and emphasize the importance of equity in vaccine distribution.

