I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane, Shoulder Closings This Week

Installation of temporary and permanent protective barriers adjacent to southbound bridge construction along Interstate 495 in Haverhill requires daytime lane closings this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports a single, southbound right lane and the right shoulder closes between exits 50 and 49 on Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and 11, from 9 a.m.-2- p.m., for installation of a temporary barrier.

A single right lane also closes between exits 49 and 48 on Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., to complete construction of cement barriers in front of piers below the Ward Hill and River Street overpasses.

