City Agrees to Trial Use of Outdoor Dining and Picnicking Space in Central Square, Bradford

There will soon be a new spot for outdoor dining and picnicking in Bradford Square.

The City of Haverhill has agreed to license a parcel of land between the Sky Dragon restaurant and the Oh Daddy’s building in what is formally called Central Square, Bradford, for use as a small public park over the summer.

Councilor Timothy J. Jordan said this week the idea came from longtime Haverhill resident Eric Sahagian of the Better World Club who approached him about cleaning up the spot. He said additional efforts by the mayoral Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist and Lynda Brown from the city’s Brightside group turned the idea into a reality.

“They’re going to go ahead and put in three picnic tables with umbrellas near Sky Dragon. He did receive and okay authorization from Greg Foucault, who owns that building, to actually create a Hillie-themed mural on that wall. There’s going to be a trash container put in there and they are getting a planter from Brightside which Eric’s company, Better World Club, will be sponsoring,” he said.

The land is owned by Mary F. Paszko who agreed to turn it over to the city on a trial basis this year, between May 1 and Nov. 15 for a token $1.

Brightside, along with the Department of Public Works, agreed to maintain the picnic tables, bike racks and trash receptacle.

