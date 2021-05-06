Today’s Obituaries—Joseph G. Janvier, 66, Longtime Technician at Copilabs

Joseph G. Janvier, 66, of Haverhill, died Monday morning, May 3, at Kaplan Family Hospice, Danvers.

He was born in Methuen, July 2, 1954, son of the late Russell and Virginia (Gagnon) Janvier and was educated in Sacred Hearts Grammar School and graduated from Central Catholic High School.

Joe was employed as a head cashier for Market Basket prior to beginning a career of over 20 years as a technician for Copilabs, Lawrence.

He was an active member of the Rock Church, Plaistow, N.H. His faith in Christ was strong and his family is in peace knowing that he is now with the Father in Heaven.

His survivors include his husband of three years, Denis Hall of Haverhill, a son, Dr. Shaun Janvier and his spouse Jenny of Maine, a daughter, Vanessa Bretton and her spouse Dennis of Hampstead, NH, a sister, Mary Schook and her spouse Lauren of Raymond, NH, two brothers, Stephen R. Janvier, Richard Lacasse and his spouse Linda of Methuen, four precious grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joseph was also the brother of the late William Janvier who died in 2016.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Friday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 So. Main St., Bradford. His Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday morning, May 8, at 10:30 in the Rock Church, 90 Newton Rd., Plaistow, NH, and will be live-streamed on Farmer Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Immediately after the service, those in attendance are invited to join the family for a meal and fellowship at The Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex Street, Haverhill MA.

Face coverings and social distancing will be requested at the Funeral home and Church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 70 Walnut St., STE 301, Wellesley, MA 02481.

