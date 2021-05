MakeIT Haverhill is hosting a vaccination clinic tomorrow with no appointments required.

The Mount Washington neighborhood-based organization invites the public Friday, May 7, from noon- 4 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

MakeIT Haverhill, whose mission is matching community opportunity with community need from training to jobs, also operated previous vaccination clinics at its offices.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...