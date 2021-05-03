Museum of Printing Presents ‘From Rags to News’ Exhibit of Vintage Newspapers May 8-29

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is displaying a sampling of its extensive collection of vintage newspapers beginning this Saturday and through May 29.

The exhibition, featuring newspaper issues from 1781 to 1981, is called “From Rags to News” because printers would ask for old rags to make the paper needed for printing. It is said that newspapers are the first draft of history and many of those selected for this exhibition report the first news of historic events, including the deaths of George Washington and Benjamin Franklin.

The exhibition is curated by Christine Elizabeth Mistretta, whose “Below the Masthead” blog appears on Facebook.

The Museum of Printing is open every Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and other days by appointment, at 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. COVID-19 precautions are in place and masks are required.

