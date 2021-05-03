I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Wednesday and Thursday for Loam Spreading

More loam spreading in the I-495 construction zone in Haverhill means daytime northbound lane closings Wednesday and Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be single right lane closings Wednesday and Thursday, May 5 and 6, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., on I-495 north, between exits 48 and 50. Crews at the $102 million twin bridge replacement project are spreading loam along the highway and ramp shoulders.

The project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...