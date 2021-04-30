YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Receives Grant to Further Women’s Health Services

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts was recently awarded a $6,000 grant for its Women’s Health Services.

The grant comes from the Woman’s Fund of Essex County. It was established in February 2003 for the purpose of raising and distributing money to provide opportunities and promote solutions for women and girls in Essex County. The YWCA’s Women’s Health Services provides lifesaving medical screenings for at-risk, low-income women who are predominantly foreign-born.

“In our long experience in offering such services, we have learned that educating non-U.S.-born women is the first step in addressing these disparities as culturally, many of those we serve hail from places where women’s health is a non-issue,” the YWCA said in a statement, adding, “Over the last 27 years, we have seen significant improvement within our target population in overcoming these barriers, enabling them to achieve a better state of health for themselves and families.”

Services include helping to provide access to health insurance, screenings for and education on diseases such as breast and cervical cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts serves Greater Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence.

