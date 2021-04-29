Tattersall Farm Reschedules Naturalist Boutwell’s Spring Nature Walk for Sunday, May 23

Naturalist Roland “Boot” Boutwell is conducting a spring nature walk at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm.

The walk focuses on the identification of spring wildflowers and other plants and participants will observe several early flowering plants in the fields and woods. There will also be a discussion of the natural history of the plants.

Rescheduled from an earlier date, the spring nature walk takes place Sunday, May 23, from 2-4 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill. Donations of $10 are accepted. No registration is necessary. Participants meet at 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot. Dogs are not allowed and waterproof boots are suggested. Cancellation due to inclement weather will be posted on the Tattersall Farm Facebook page.

Boutwell is a freelance naturalist who teaches classes and leads nature walks for The Trustees of Reservations, Arlington Community Education, Massachusetts Audubon Society, Native Plant Trust and other conservation minded organizations.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...