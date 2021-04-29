Haverhill’s AHEPA Foundation Awards Grants to Five Nonprofit Organizations Serving the Area

Five local nonprofits this week were presented with grants by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association Haverhill Foundation.

Known as AHEPA, the group presented checks to Merrimac Heights Academy, Merrimac; Groveland’s Nathan M. Webster American Legion, Post 248; Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission; Somebody Cares New England; and 97.9 WHAV

“Since its inception in 1995, the Foundation has awarded to various deserving organizations within the greater Haverhill area, grants to assist those organizations with carrying on their respective efforts within the communities they serve,” said James Tzitzon, president of AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39.

AHEPA Foundation President David Currier, Vice President Gary Vatoseow and board member Paul Sialatis presented checks to Merrimac Heights Academy Executive Director Lygia Soares, American Legion Post 248 Commanding Officer David Tuttle and Adjutant/Treasurer Robert Sprague, Somebody Cares New England Food Pantry Director Nomsa Ncube, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere and WHAV President and General Manager Tim Coco.

To learn more visit ahepa39.org or email [email protected].

