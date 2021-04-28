Team Haverhill Seeks Volunteers for ‘Clean and Green Downtown Haverhill Cleanup’ May 5

Volunteers are being sought for a spring “Clean and Green Downtown Haverhill Cleanup” next week in advance of the Haverhill Art Walk.

Team Haverhill is coordinating the cleanup, scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, from 6-8 p.m. Volunteers plan to meet at the entrance to the Washington-Wingate parking lot in front of the “Her Voices Carry” mural. Helpers are asked to bring mask, gloves and trash picker if available.

Those with questions may email [email protected].

Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor event taking place on the second Saturday of the month from May 8 through Sept. 11, throughout downtown Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District spanning Washington, Wingate and Essex Streets.

