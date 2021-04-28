Portion of Route 97 in Haverhill Closes Completely Friday for Bridge Work; Detours in Place

The next phase of a $3.3 million bridge rehabilitation project requires closing Route 97 in both directions near the Broadway Industrial Park beginning Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Tuesday the Creek Brook Bridge and Route 97, north and south, will close around the clock temporarily for about 17 days. Traffic, including both automobile and pedestrian, will be directed along Computer and Research Drives within the park.

Work for the second phase of the project begins 6 a.m. Friday, April 30, and continues through Sunday, May 16, at 4 a.m.

Bridge repairs began last week as part of a state contract awarded to NEL Corporation of Middleton.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...