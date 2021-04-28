Haverhill City Council Approves Three-Condominium Plan for Former Salem Street Funeral Home

The Haverhill City Council has given new life to a former Bradford funeral home.

The property at 52 Salem St. was, until recently, the location of the Bradford Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home. Last December, it was purchased for $400,000 by Mazraany Construction of Salem, N.H., with plans to convert the 100-year-old building into three residential condominiums.

Mazraany’s representative, attorney Robert Harb, explained the company’s plan.

“We’re asking you for permission to convert the existing home into two units and take the garage in the rear of the existing home and convert that to make a third unit. The applicant wishes to preserve this home and it fits right in the neighborhood,” he said.

Mazraany also agreed to a condition by the Haverhill Fire Department that all three units be fitted with sprinkler systems. The proposal had already received a recommendation of approval by William Pillsbury Jr., the city’s economic development and planning director.

Harb told the Council construction would take approximately three months and would take place only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in order to have a minimal impact on neighbors. The builder also agreed to a stipulation from the Council to create an adequate buffer of vegetation between the property and one next door.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the plan.

