Plaistow, N.H., begins street sweeping next Monday and asks residents to keep the curbside clear.

Town officials report F. B. Hale is undertaking the annual street sweeping, which is expected to take up to three weeks to reach all of the town’s road if weather cooperates.

Residents are asked to not park anything in the roadways during that could impede the process.

