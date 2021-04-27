Haverhill City Council Hears Proposal Tonight to Convert Former Funeral Home to Condos

A former Bradford funeral home with a storied history is slated to become three condominiums if the City Council consents tonight.

Councilors are being asked to approve a special permit to renovate what had been until recently the Bradford Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home at 52 Salem St. Mazraany Construction of Salem, N.H., proposes to convert the existing home into two units and the garage into a third, all to be sold as condominiums. The company, represented before the City Council by attorney Robert Harb, purchased the property in December for $400,000.

The property served as the Bradford location of C. Frank Linnehan and Son Funeral Home from 1984 to 2009. Previously, Noonan Funeral Home was operated there by Margaret R. Noonan. In a letter to councilors, Harb said the home was originally built in 1920 and requires no variances and has adequate off-street parking spaces.

The funeral home continues to operate at 129 Kenoza Ave.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. recommended approval of the permit, saying the plan is consistent with previously multifamily homes approved in that area.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., remotely and in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

