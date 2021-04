Items from Haverhill Public Library’s vast special collections are featured in an online video “show and tell” this Thursday.

Materials from the library’s Special Collections department will be shown Thursday, April 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. The program will be pre-recorded and a link will be sent to those who register ahead on the Calendar of Events page at haverhillpl.org. Those with questions may contact Brendan Kieran by calling 978-373-1586, extension 608, or emailing [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...