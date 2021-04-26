Today’s Obituaries—Christopher ‘Tuffa’ M. Sardella, 45, Owned C Mario’s House of Pizza

Christopher “Tuffa” M. Sardella, 45, died Thursday, April 22, in Methuen of a drug overdose.

He was born on July 1, 1975 at the Hale Hospital in Haverhill. He was the son of Steven D. and Corinne M. (Collins) Sardella. He didn’t have a stable residence, used a Ward Hill mailing address and had lived in New York and various local towns and cities of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Tuffa attended Haverhill Schools into high school and graduated from Whittier Vo-Tech in 1993. He loved his positions as a cook, having worked in too many establishments to list and owned C Mario’s House of Pizza in 1998. He also was a landscaper, owning “Boston’s Way” property maintenance service.

Tuffa was predeceased by aunts Beverly A. Geary and Margaret E. Defeo; cousin Rande L. Geary; and stepson Jonathan Deroche. He is survived by his parents; sister Christea M. Sardella and partner Charlie E. Papaefthemiou; daughter Isabella M. Sardella; aunts Avis M. Mooradian and Catherine N. Collins; uncles Robert F., Daniel J. and Thomas J. Collins; cousins James M. Mooradian (Godfather), Robert G. Mooradian, D. Scott Geary, Donna L. (Mooradian) Letendre, Shawn Defeo, Tammy-Joe Wilson, John Defeo, Jennifer Defeo-Mah, Nicole Defeo, Brandon Collins, Leilani and Nathan Lafleur, Robert, Christa, Cody and Jonathan Collins, had a very close relationship with his second cousins (once removed) Kathie Henderson Balukus and Jennifer Henderson; his Godmother Kathy Noury; best childhood and teen years friends Dan Kasabian and Chris Finn; and former wife Debbie Lee Sardella.

Visitation will be Friday, April 30, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill from 4-7 p.m. Note to wear face coverings and social distancing measures will be in place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a mental health charity of your choosing.

