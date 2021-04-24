Methuen Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl From Methuen Public Housing Complex

A Methuen man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to selling fentanyl from a public housing project.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Holloway pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing in one year when Holloway is set to complete the court-run Repair, Invest, Succeed and Emerge program. Known as RISE for short, it is designed to aid in the rehabilitation of certain people who have pleaded guilty and are under supervision prior to sentencing. In December 2019, Holloway was arrested and charged with Steven Perez, who was sentenced in February 2021 to about six years in prison.

During December 2019, police said Perez and Holloway sold fentanyl from a Methuen Housing Authority apartment complex. After a search, police netted 61 grams of fentanyl.

