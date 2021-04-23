Haverhill, Methuen, Others Join National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Area communities are participating in tomorrow’s prescription drug takeback program.

Among those collecting are Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover and West Newbury, and Plaistow and Atkinson, N.H. Drop-offs may be made in the lobbies of the police stations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period—the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

This is the 20th annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The public may dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications tomorrow (April 24), between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The service is free of charge and no questions are asked.

Accepted are tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

To learn more or find drop-off sites, visit deatakeback.com or call 800-882-9539.

