Methuen Kicks Off Earth Week With Community Cleanup Day Saturday

The City of Methuen kicks off Earth Week with its first Community Cleanup Day of 2021 this Saturday.

Mayor Neil Perry and Methuen City Council members invite residents to gather in small groups at Veterans Memorial Park on Milk Street, Gill Avenue Playground or DeGaspe Park on Mystic Street to help clean up litter. Participants will be provided trash pickers, gloves and trash bags.

The cleanup takes place Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register and choose a location online here.

For more information, call City Councilor D.J. Beauregard at 978-609-0575 or email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...