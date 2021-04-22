Fidelity House CRC ‘Chances for Change’ Raffle Begins Friday with Multiple Prizes Worth $1,000

Fidelity House CRC, which serves people with disabilities, is having a weeklong raffle, “Chances for Change,” beginning Friday.

The fundraiser offers the chance to win one of seven packages, each valued at $1,000 or more. These include “Shop ‘til You Drop,” “Groceries for a Month,” “Newburyport Get-Away,” “A Day at the Beach,” “12 Nights of Dining” and “A Year of Chances.” Raffle tickets are $10 each. A raffle ticket purchase and/or donation to a Fund-A-Need of $100 or more automatically enters donors for a chance to win a “Mystery Adventure-Themed Package,” also valued at $1,000. There are 10 virtual door prizes, sponsored by Haverhill Bank, with values of $100 or more.

The raffle opens Friday, April 23 online and ends Friday, April 30. To become a sponsor, call Nicole Sammartino at 774-836-7200 or email [email protected]

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...