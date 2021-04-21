Plaistow, N.H., Sets Aside Saturday for Household Errands and Community Needs

Plaistow, N.H., is helping residents catch up on a variety of household errands and community needs.

This Saturday, April 24, the town offers Plaistow Pride Day, set aside for town wide neighborhood street clean-up projects. Volunteers meet at the Gazebo behind Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. to distribute specially marked garbage bags. Those interested should register online through Plaistow.com/Recreation. Participants must stay six feet away from one another and wear face masks and gloves.

Household hazardous waste drop offs take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Plaistow Athletic Recreation Complex, or PARC, while a rabies and microchipping clinic runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Fire Station

The Plaistow Police Department Prescription is also offering Drug Take Back from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Police Station.

